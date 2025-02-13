Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 11,655,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 69,476,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.56.
About Vast Resources
Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.
