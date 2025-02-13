Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 277.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $1,346,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $169,639.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,822.42. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,696. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
