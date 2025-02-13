TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

