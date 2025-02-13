Andrew Dinning Acquires 4,861,111 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dinning bought 4,861,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$145,833.33 ($91,719.08).
Sarama Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
About Sarama Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sarama Resources
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.