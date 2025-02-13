Andrew Dinning Acquires 4,861,111 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dinning bought 4,861,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$145,833.33 ($91,719.08).

Sarama Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1454 square kilometers; and approximately 18% interest in the Karankasso Project that comprises 6 exploration properties covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

