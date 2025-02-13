TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.38. 231,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 370,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.94.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 9.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30. The firm has a market cap of C$601.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Director Brian Hannon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$31,184.69. Also, Director Tobias Dengel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$355,000.00. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.