Promising Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, providing services such as telephone, internet, and television services to customers. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies in the stock market to potentially profit from the performance of the telecommunications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,440,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,648,893. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,021.18. The stock had a trading volume of 649,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,606. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,080.32 and its 200-day moving average is $966.85.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average is $180.69. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

