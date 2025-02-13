Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,112.20 ($13.84) and last traded at GBX 1,109 ($13.80), with a volume of 3068675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,097 ($13.65).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,148.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,006.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 910.54.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.