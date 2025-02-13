G&S Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,061,494 shares of company stock valued at $90,587,400. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

