Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.40. 361,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.