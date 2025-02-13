TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 248.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. TriNet Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-4.750 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Down 13.3 %

TNET stock traded down $12.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 762,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,835.74. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,506. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

