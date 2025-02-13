DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.090-7.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,780. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $131.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

