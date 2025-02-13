Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.100-11.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.85. 172,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.6907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

