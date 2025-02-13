Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $113.19.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.