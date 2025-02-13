Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Releases Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.26%. Marui Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

Marui Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAURY remained flat at $31.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.34.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

