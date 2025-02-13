Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Releases Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 10.26%. Marui Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.
Marui Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAURY remained flat at $31.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.34.
About Marui Group
