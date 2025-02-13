Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $592.38. 153,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,070. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.90.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

