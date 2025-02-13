Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. Lonza Group has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.