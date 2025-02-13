Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.14. 3,129,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,294. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $95.17.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,620.60. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,015,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.