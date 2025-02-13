Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Decreases By 45.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of RILYK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

