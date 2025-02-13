Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

AMD stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

