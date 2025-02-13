Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Phillip Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

