Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 2,845,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,525,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RZLV. Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
