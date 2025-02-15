Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1.67.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
