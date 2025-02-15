Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

