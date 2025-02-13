Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

LEU stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.68. 596,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.17. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

