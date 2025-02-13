Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $528.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

