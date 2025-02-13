Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.86 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

