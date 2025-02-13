Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Lucid Group Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

