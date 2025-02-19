Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 47068258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Synergia Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07.
Synergia Energy Company Profile
