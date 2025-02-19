Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FINS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
