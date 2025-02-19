Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FINS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 536.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 935,731 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter.

