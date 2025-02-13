monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $317.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.06. monday.com has a 12 month low of $174.75 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,694,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

