Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 14,836 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $48,662.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,836.16. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Neuronetics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 10,954.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

