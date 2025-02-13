Fiera Capital Corp Sells 27,399 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,399 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $152,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,364,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

ADI opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.