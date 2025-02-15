Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,751 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

