Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,587 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $120.67.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

