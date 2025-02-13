NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
NYSE NEU opened at $539.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.48. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.48.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
