Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ACLS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.