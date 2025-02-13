Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.6 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

