Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-6.900 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $224.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,745. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.