Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ IMPP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,855. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 34.87%.
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
