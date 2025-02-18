Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMPP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,855. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.