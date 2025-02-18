Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 278,925,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,165,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,666,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,143,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 543,598 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 70,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

