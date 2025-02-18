Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 993,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

