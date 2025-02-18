Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 41,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.1 %

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

ALTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,715,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,211. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

