Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 18th (AKBA, ARAY, BASFY, BNS, BOOM, BTA, CRVL, CXT, DDOG, DVN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 18th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$84.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 112 ($1.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.52).

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a hold rating. Cowen Inc currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

