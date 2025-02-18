Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 18th (AKBA, ARAY, BASFY, BNS, BOOM, BTA, CRVL, CXT, DDOG, DVN)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 18th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$84.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 112 ($1.41) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.52).

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a hold rating. Cowen Inc currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

