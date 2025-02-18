Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 21st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE F traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 62,030,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,450,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

