Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) recently:

1/30/2025 – Five Star Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Five Star Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $38.50 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Five Star Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

1/28/2025 – Five Star Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Five Star Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 21,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,461. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $659.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 332.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

