Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 112.3% in January

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 334,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,086. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
Revival Gold Company Profile
