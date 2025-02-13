Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 112.3% in January

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 334,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,086. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

