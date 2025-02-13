Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.7% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

