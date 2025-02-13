Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Expands By 107.4%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

Shares of NROM remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.52.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.