Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Expands By 107.4%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Noble Roman’s Price Performance
Shares of NROM remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.52.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
