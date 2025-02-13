Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.51 and last traded at $79.05. 5,983,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 30,296,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

