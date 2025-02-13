Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $112.74. 14,033,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 41,317,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.72.

Specifically, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

