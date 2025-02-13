Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $76.91 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

